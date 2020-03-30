Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM), Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.89.

The shares of the company added by 12.98% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.63 while ending the day at $0.78. During the trading session, a total of 6.17 million shares were traded which represents a -946.17% decline from the average session volume which is 590030.0 shares. CTRM had ended its last session trading at $0.69. CTRM 52-week low price stands at $0.48 while its 52-week high price is $18.50.

The Castor Maritime Inc. generated 2.59 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $86. Even though the stock has been trading at $54.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.19% to reach $67.88/share. It started the day trading at $52.21 and traded between $50.02 and $50.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARW’s 50-day SMA is 69.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 73.74. The stock has a high of $86.62 for the year while the low is $39.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.47%, as 1.69M CTRM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.95% of Arrow Electronics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 675.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ARW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -130,768 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,789,141 shares of ARW, with a total valuation of $522,339,795. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ARW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $474,480,951 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Arrow Electronics Inc. shares by 4.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,603,834 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -180,884 shares of Arrow Electronics Inc. which are valued at $241,673,108. In the same vein, Longview Partners LLP decreased its Arrow Electronics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 23,984 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,541,386 shares and is now valued at $237,485,345. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Arrow Electronics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.