Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA), Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)?

The shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Calithera Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Buy the CALA stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on May 30, 2019. William Blair was of a view that CALA is Outperform in its latest report on October 05, 2017. Leerink Partners thinks that CALA is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.04.

The shares of the company added by 7.61% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.45 while ending the day at $4.81. During the trading session, a total of 945074.0 shares were traded which represents a -78.05% decline from the average session volume which is 530780.0 shares. CALA had ended its last session trading at $4.47. Calithera Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.10 CALA 52-week low price stands at $2.45 while its 52-week high price is $8.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Calithera Biosciences Inc. generated 60.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -56.41%. Calithera Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $149. Wells Fargo also rated NXST as Initiated on September 24, 2019, with its price target of $113 suggesting that NXST could surge by 53.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $67.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.47% to reach $134.22/share. It started the day trading at $64.62 and traded between $61.03 and $62.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NXST’s 50-day SMA is 104.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 104.05. The stock has a high of $133.25 for the year while the low is $43.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.59%, as 3.06M CALA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.94% of Nexstar Media Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.02, while the P/B ratio is 1.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 788.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more NXST shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -174,221 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,885,125 shares of NXST, with a total valuation of $446,711,673. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more NXST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $289,031,435 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its Nexstar Media Group Inc. shares by 1.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,405,156 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -44,701 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc. which are valued at $276,544,837. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Nexstar Media Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 638 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,136,173 shares and is now valued at $245,617,172. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Nexstar Media Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.