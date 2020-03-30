Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP), United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI)?

The shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by TD Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. TD Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on July 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47.50. Barclays was of a view that BIP is Equal Weight in its latest report on July 11, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that BIP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $54.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.81% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $35.59 while ending the day at $36.55. During the trading session, a total of 692181.0 shares were traded which represents a -40.03% decline from the average session volume which is 494300.0 shares. BIP had ended its last session trading at $39.22. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. currently has a market cap of $16.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 344.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 45.37, with a beta of 0.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 BIP 52-week low price stands at $25.77 while its 52-week high price is $56.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. generated 827.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.33%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has the potential to record 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $180. UBS also rated URI as Downgrade on October 08, 2019, with its price target of $118 suggesting that URI could surge by 42.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $99.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.10% to reach $155.42/share. It started the day trading at $92.99 and traded between $86.45 and $90.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that URI’s 50-day SMA is 128.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 133.06. The stock has a high of $170.04 for the year while the low is $58.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.55%, as 5.36M BIP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.90% of United Rentals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.93, while the P/B ratio is 1.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more URI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -78,807 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,305,770 shares of URI, with a total valuation of $1,100,348,410. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more URI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $577,956,983 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its United Rentals Inc. shares by 4.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,985,007 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -180,309 shares of United Rentals Inc. which are valued at $527,933,727. In the same vein, Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its United Rentals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 98,420 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,177,056 shares and is now valued at $288,416,379. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of United Rentals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.