Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS), Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)?

The shares of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BRF S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BRFS is Buy in its latest report on July 02, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that BRFS is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.90% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.90 while ending the day at $2.97. During the trading session, a total of 4.92 million shares were traded which represents a -38.63% decline from the average session volume which is 3.55 million shares. BRFS had ended its last session trading at $3.19. BRF S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 BRFS 52-week low price stands at $2.27 while its 52-week high price is $9.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BRF S.A. generated 1.57 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 120.0%. BRF S.A. has the potential to record 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Berenberg also rated UNVR as Downgrade on April 17, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that UNVR could surge by 49.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.33% to reach $20.90/share. It started the day trading at $11.29 and traded between $10.46 and $10.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNVR’s 50-day SMA is 17.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.79. The stock has a high of $24.77 for the year while the low is $6.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.27%, as 10.54M BRFS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.67% of Univar Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.40% over the last six months.

This move now sees The TCI Fund Management Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,679,200 shares of UNVR, with a total valuation of $283,379,608. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more UNVR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $242,983,844 worth of shares.

Similarly, EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. increased its Univar Solutions Inc. shares by 7.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,333,110 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 890,985 shares of Univar Solutions Inc. which are valued at $209,539,539. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Univar Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.