Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH), e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF)?

The shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Cross Research in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. Cross Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amphenol Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Sector Perform the APH stock while also putting a $110 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $125. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on October 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 104. Longbow was of a view that APH is Neutral in its latest report on June 17, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that APH is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $99.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.19% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $74.05 while ending the day at $74.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.9 million shares were traded which represents a -8.85% decline from the average session volume which is 1.75 million shares. APH had ended its last session trading at $79.17. Amphenol Corporation currently has a market cap of $23.6 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.25, with a beta of 1.10. Amphenol Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 APH 52-week low price stands at $63.05 while its 52-week high price is $110.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Amphenol Corporation generated 891.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.18%. Amphenol Corporation has the potential to record 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Jefferies also rated ELF as Upgrade on January 27, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that ELF could surge by 41.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.26% to reach $17.78/share. It started the day trading at $11.07 and traded between $10.12 and $10.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELF’s 50-day SMA is 15.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.01. The stock has a high of $20.00 for the year while the low is $7.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 45.65%, as 1.85M APH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.00% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 961.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought more ELF shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchasing 341,285 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,644,615 shares of ELF, with a total valuation of $58,168,055. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ELF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,749,549 worth of shares.

Similarly, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares by 5.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,231,423 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 115,131 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. which are valued at $35,613,511. In the same vein, Marathon Partners Equity Manageme… increased its e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,900,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,002,500 shares and is now valued at $31,959,900. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.