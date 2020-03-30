Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR), Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)?

The shares of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sleep Number Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on October 09, 2019, to Outperform the SNBR stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on April 18, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Stifel was of a view that SNBR is Buy in its latest report on July 26, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that SNBR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $43.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.66% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $21.87 while ending the day at $22.63. During the trading session, a total of 780247.0 shares were traded which represents a -41.77% decline from the average session volume which is 550370.0 shares. SNBR had ended its last session trading at $25.05. Sleep Number Corporation currently has a market cap of $695.19 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.81, with a beta of 1.64. SNBR 52-week low price stands at $22.09 while its 52-week high price is $61.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.82 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sleep Number Corporation generated 1.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.44%. Sleep Number Corporation has the potential to record 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on November 13, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Maxim Group also rated BPTH as Reiterated on August 10, 2016, with its price target of $2 suggesting that BPTH could surge by 79.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 32.38% to reach $25.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.50 and traded between $3.7595 and $5.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BPTH’s 50-day SMA is 5.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.59. The stock has a high of $24.73 for the year while the low is $2.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 60774.78 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.78%, as 57,262 SNBR shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 103.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 45.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.35% over the last six months.

Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile bought more BPTH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $675,936 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Bio-Path Holdings Inc. shares by 41.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 64,837 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 18,855 shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. which are valued at $355,307. Following these latest developments, around 1.26% of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.