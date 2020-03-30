Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM), Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)?

The shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on September 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $22 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JMP Securities advised investors in its research note published on May 17, 2019, to Mkt Outperform the SEM stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on December 14, 2018. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on October 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. JMP Securities was of a view that SEM is Mkt Perform in its latest report on February 27, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that SEM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $30.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.19 while ending the day at $15.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.07 million shares were traded which represents a 2.12% incline from the average session volume which is 1.09 million shares. SEM had ended its last session trading at $17.07. Select Medical Holdings Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.29 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.04, with a beta of 1.43. Select Medical Holdings Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 SEM 52-week low price stands at $10.00 while its 52-week high price is $28.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Select Medical Holdings Corporation generated 335.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.9%. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has the potential to record 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. The Benchmark Company also rated CEMI as Reiterated on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that CEMI could surge by 22.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.53% to reach $7.25/share. It started the day trading at $5.79 and traded between $5.07 and $5.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CEMI’s 50-day SMA is 3.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.02. The stock has a high of $7.90 for the year while the low is $2.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 267649.27 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.24%, as 313,792 SEM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.18% of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 258.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 54.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.34% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,239,983 shares of CEMI, with a total valuation of $5,517,924. Royce & Associates LP meanwhile bought more CEMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,412,139 worth of shares.

Similarly, Silvercrest Asset Management Grou… decreased its Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares by 4.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 681,189 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -29,067 shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. which are valued at $3,031,291. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.