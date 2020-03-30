Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS), Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)?

The shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $16 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NuStar Energy L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on March 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. BofA/Merrill was of a view that NS is Neutral in its latest report on January 11, 2019. UBS thinks that NS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.95% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.0101 while ending the day at $7.19. During the trading session, a total of 1.68 million shares were traded which represents a -39.01% decline from the average session volume which is 1.21 million shares. NS had ended its last session trading at $8.26. NuStar Energy L.P. currently has a market cap of $901.77 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.89, with a beta of 2.23. NuStar Energy L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 NS 52-week low price stands at $4.98 while its 52-week high price is $30.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NuStar Energy L.P. generated 16.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 65.0%. NuStar Energy L.P. has the potential to record 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CLSA published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.21% to reach $45.82/share. It started the day trading at $35.04 and traded between $33.05 and $33.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WB’s 50-day SMA is 41.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.90. The stock has a high of $72.78 for the year while the low is $29.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.95%, as 11.26M NS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 66.21% of Weibo Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.62, while the P/B ratio is 3.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.08% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (Inves… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,000,000 shares of WB, with a total valuation of $379,260,000. Schroder Investment Management (H… meanwhile bought more WB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $246,277,538 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its Weibo Corporation shares by 9.72% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,631,743 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -390,852 shares of Weibo Corporation which are valued at $153,041,650. In the same vein, Wells Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Weibo Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 111,730 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,873,227 shares and is now valued at $121,077,786. Following these latest developments, around 7.62% of Weibo Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.