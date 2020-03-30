Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA), CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD)?

The shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on June 13, 2019. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2018, to In-line the LTRPA stock while also putting a $12.50 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on May 25, 2018. Guggenheim was of a view that LTRPA is Neutral in its latest report on November 06, 2015. Guggenheim thinks that LTRPA is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.82 while ending the day at $1.89. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a 13.84% incline from the average session volume which is 1.26 million shares. LTRPA had ended its last session trading at $2.32. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 LTRPA 52-week low price stands at $0.86 while its 52-week high price is $15.85.

The Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. generated 341.0 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD) is now rated as Hold. JP Morgan also rated CNMD as Initiated on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $136 suggesting that CNMD could surge by 46.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.91% to reach $102.75/share. It started the day trading at $58.275 and traded between $53.46 and $55.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNMD’s 50-day SMA is 89.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 97.27. The stock has a high of $116.81 for the year while the low is $37.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 44.03%, as 1.12M LTRPA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.06% of CONMED Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 57.44, while the P/B ratio is 2.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 389.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CNMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 107,307 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,091,080 shares of CNMD, with a total valuation of $387,179,811. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CNMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $278,404,759 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its CONMED Corporation shares by 5.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,156,651 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -113,511 shares of CONMED Corporation which are valued at $204,105,451. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its CONMED Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 76,193 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,284,761 shares and is now valued at $121,589,781. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of CONMED Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.