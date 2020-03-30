Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS), BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH)?

The shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kosmos Energy Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Underperform the KOS stock while also putting a $1.10 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2020. That day the Bernstein set price target on the stock to $4. Bernstein was of a view that KOS is Outperform in its latest report on January 04, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas thinks that KOS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.83% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.8102 while ending the day at $0.86. During the trading session, a total of 8.9 million shares were traded which represents a 6.42% incline from the average session volume which is 9.51 million shares. KOS had ended its last session trading at $1.01. Kosmos Energy Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 KOS 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $7.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kosmos Energy Ltd. generated 228.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has the potential to record -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.67% to reach $30.78/share. It started the day trading at $17.49 and traded between $16.44 and $16.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BMCH’s 50-day SMA is 25.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.78. The stock has a high of $31.67 for the year while the low is $13.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.37%, as 1.66M KOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.51% of BMC Stock Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.12, while the P/B ratio is 1.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 519.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought more BMCH shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchasing 1,240,839 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,869,925 shares of BMCH, with a total valuation of $119,459,260. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more BMCH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $114,496,792 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its BMC Stock Holdings Inc. shares by 1.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,820,366 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -56,968 shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc. which are valued at $93,713,578. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its BMC Stock Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 127,569 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,656,924 shares and is now valued at $89,704,346. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of BMC Stock Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.