Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)?

The shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hecla Mining Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on May 10, 2019. B. Riley FBR was of a view that HL is Neutral in its latest report on March 01, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that HL is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.93% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.90 while ending the day at $1.92. During the trading session, a total of 6.9 million shares were traded which represents a 31.38% incline from the average session volume which is 10.06 million shares. HL had ended its last session trading at $2.18. Hecla Mining Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 HL 52-week low price stands at $1.21 while its 52-week high price is $3.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hecla Mining Company generated 62.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. Hecla Mining Company has the potential to record 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. B. Riley FBR also rated AMRS as Reiterated on November 14, 2018, with its price target of $8 suggesting that AMRS could surge by 76.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.11% to reach $9.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.43 and traded between $2.03 and $2.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMRS’s 50-day SMA is 2.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.48. The stock has a high of $5.75 for the year while the low is $1.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.66%, as 18.49M HL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.31% of Amyris Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.90% over the last six months.

Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more AMRS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,046,977 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Amyris Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.