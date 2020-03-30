Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN), Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)?

The shares of Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $19 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Denny’s Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Maxim Group in its report released on October 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. MKM Partners was of a view that DENN is Neutral in its latest report on September 27, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that DENN is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.50% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.35 while ending the day at $8.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a -66.5% decline from the average session volume which is 719440.0 shares. DENN had ended its last session trading at $10.06. Denny’s Corporation currently has a market cap of $563.64 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.50, with a beta of 0.76. DENN 52-week low price stands at $4.50 while its 52-week high price is $23.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Denny’s Corporation generated 3.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.48%. Denny’s Corporation has the potential to record 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Citigroup also rated ARDX as Initiated on February 12, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that ARDX could surge by 57.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.83% to reach $13.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.05 and traded between $5.57 and $5.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARDX’s 50-day SMA is 6.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.26. The stock has a high of $8.81 for the year while the low is $2.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.57%, as 3.51M DENN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.98% of Ardelyx Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 848.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Deerfield Management Company LP bought more ARDX shares, increasing its portfolio by 105.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Deerfield Management Company LP purchasing 3,603,843 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,004,253 shares of ARDX, with a total valuation of $48,469,431. Adage Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more ARDX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,432,527 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Ardelyx Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.