Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX), Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)?

The shares of Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $70 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cardlytics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on November 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 58. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that CDLX is Sector Weight in its latest report on August 09, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that CDLX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $69.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 161.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.71% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $36.95 while ending the day at $37.00. During the trading session, a total of 864906.0 shares were traded which represents a -6.47% decline from the average session volume which is 812340.0 shares. CDLX had ended its last session trading at $42.88. Cardlytics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 CDLX 52-week low price stands at $14.14 while its 52-week high price is $107.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cardlytics Inc. generated 104.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 700.0%. Cardlytics Inc. has the potential to record -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. Morgan Stanley also rated SCCO as Downgrade on February 18, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that SCCO could surge by 29.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.41% to reach $37.78/share. It started the day trading at $27.54 and traded between $26.38 and $26.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCCO’s 50-day SMA is 35.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.21. The stock has a high of $44.82 for the year while the low is $23.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.18%, as 5.77M CDLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.02% of Southern Copper Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.83, while the P/B ratio is 3.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 950.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more SCCO shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 365,326 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,808,925 shares of SCCO, with a total valuation of $229,120,326. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SCCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $139,435,303 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Southern Copper Corporation shares by 0.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,701,868 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 25,097 shares of Southern Copper Corporation which are valued at $124,567,858. In the same vein, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its Southern Copper Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 408,493 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,628,874 shares and is now valued at $122,111,610. Following these latest developments, around 89.37% of Southern Copper Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.