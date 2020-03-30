Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX), Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)?

The shares of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on September 24, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on May 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Macquarie was of a view that ASX is Underperform in its latest report on January 02, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that ASX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.37. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.82% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.54 while ending the day at $3.58. During the trading session, a total of 1.79 million shares were traded which represents a -133.47% decline from the average session volume which is 767010.0 shares. ASX had ended its last session trading at $3.97. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 ASX 52-week low price stands at $3.17 while its 52-week high price is $5.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. generated 1.97 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 70.0%. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. has the potential to record 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Gabelli & Co published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.65% to reach $1.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.45 and traded between $1.04 and $1.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTPH’s 50-day SMA is 1.9227 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.5019. The stock has a high of $27.40 for the year while the low is $0.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 266909.21 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.47%, as 244,302 ASX shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 211.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 63.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Armistice Capital LLC bought more TTPH shares, increasing its portfolio by 849.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Armistice Capital LLC purchasing 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,419,507 shares of TTPH, with a total valuation of $2,512,527. Heights Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more TTPH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,179,999 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 38.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 224,940 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 62,125 shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $398,144. In the same vein, Russell Investment Management LLC increased its Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 62,131 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 62,131 shares and is now valued at $109,972. Following these latest developments, around 1.62% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.