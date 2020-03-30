Is It Crazy To Buy V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) And Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I)

The shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $65 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of V.F. Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on January 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that VFC is Hold in its latest report on January 21, 2020. Wedbush thinks that VFC is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.68% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $57.02 while ending the day at $57.79. During the trading session, a total of 2.56 million shares were traded which represents a 22.6% incline from the average session volume which is 3.31 million shares. VFC had ended its last session trading at $61.93. V.F. Corporation currently has a market cap of $24.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.42, with a beta of 1.22. V.F. Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 VFC 52-week low price stands at $45.07 while its 52-week high price is $100.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The V.F. Corporation generated 583.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.22%. V.F. Corporation has the potential to record 3.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.85% to reach $10.27/share. It started the day trading at $1.85 and traded between $1.64 and $1.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that I’s 50-day SMA is 3.6424 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.2404. The stock has a high of $27.29 for the year while the low is $1.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.29%, as 38.96M VFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.56% of Intelsat S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -92.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Appaloosa LP bought more I shares, increasing its portfolio by 262.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Appaloosa LP purchasing 7,564,981 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,450,000 shares of I, with a total valuation of $40,337,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more I shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,316,922 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Intelsat S.A. shares by 0.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,642,801 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 47,180 shares of Intelsat S.A. which are valued at $21,781,212. In the same vein, Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its Intelsat S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,929,146 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,235,110 shares and is now valued at $20,207,525. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Intelsat S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.