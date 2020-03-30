Is It Crazy To Buy Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) And Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

The shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Trip.com Group Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Bernstein was of a view that TCOM is Mkt Perform in its latest report on January 21, 2020.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $212.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.40 while ending the day at $23.46. During the trading session, a total of 5.29 million shares were traded which represents a 32.32% incline from the average session volume which is 7.81 million shares. TCOM had ended its last session trading at $25.02. Trip.com Group Limited currently has a market cap of $13.9 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.16, with a beta of 1.71. Trip.com Group Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 TCOM 52-week low price stands at $20.10 while its 52-week high price is $46.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Trip.com Group Limited generated 3.11 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -77.78%. Trip.com Group Limited has the potential to record -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Susquehanna also rated TRN as Downgrade on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that TRN could surge by 24.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.33% to reach $21.26/share. It started the day trading at $16.86 and traded between $15.92 and $15.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRN’s 50-day SMA is 19.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.81. The stock has a high of $24.64 for the year while the low is $15.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.93%, as 14.14M TCOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.60% of Trinity Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.62, while the P/B ratio is 0.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ValueAct Capital Management LP bought more TRN shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ValueAct Capital Management LP purchasing 2,115,857 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,005,855 shares of TRN, with a total valuation of $549,569,149. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TRN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $172,582,408 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Trinity Industries Inc. shares by 6.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,462,662 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -540,681 shares of Trinity Industries Inc. which are valued at $172,215,172. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Trinity Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 85,553 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,317,621 shares and is now valued at $128,563,587. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Trinity Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.