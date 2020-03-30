Is It Crazy To Buy Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) And Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

The shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rambus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on May 29, 2018, to Neutral the RMBS stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on January 30, 2018. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on January 25, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. JP Morgan was of a view that RMBS is Neutral in its latest report on September 22, 2017. JP Morgan thinks that RMBS is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.85% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.03 while ending the day at $11.29. During the trading session, a total of 776100.0 shares were traded which represents a 17.66% incline from the average session volume which is 942600.0 shares. RMBS had ended its last session trading at $12.12. Rambus Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.60 RMBS 52-week low price stands at $9.01 while its 52-week high price is $16.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Rambus Inc. generated 102.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -225.0%. Rambus Inc. has the potential to record 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.13% to reach $29.00/share. It started the day trading at $20.38 and traded between $18.94 and $19.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRS’s 50-day SMA is 35.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.03. The stock has a high of $56.33 for the year while the low is $13.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.57%, as 1.26M RMBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.68% of Carpenter Technology Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.20, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 388.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more CRS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 123,559 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,588,688 shares of CRS, with a total valuation of $205,384,284. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CRS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $190,081,253 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Carpenter Technology Corporation shares by 0.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,448,748 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,613 shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation which are valued at $163,491,489. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Carpenter Technology Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 34,696 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,934,717 shares and is now valued at $144,600,850. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Carpenter Technology Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.