Is It Crazy To Buy Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) And The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS)

The shares of Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Novan Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 116.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.09.

The shares of the company added by 7.39% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.4258 while ending the day at $0.47. During the trading session, a total of 6.02 million shares were traded which represents a 27.23% incline from the average session volume which is 8.27 million shares. NOVN had ended its last session trading at $0.43. NOVN 52-week low price stands at $0.22 while its 52-week high price is $3.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Novan Inc. generated 13.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 345.45%. Novan Inc. has the potential to record -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $3.03 and traded between $2.88 and $2.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RBS’s 50-day SMA is 4.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.33. The stock has a high of $6.76 for the year while the low is $2.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.03%, as 2.76M NOVN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.12% of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.69, while the P/B ratio is 0.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more RBS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -38,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,421,500 shares of RBS, with a total valuation of $25,101,545. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more RBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,293,297 worth of shares.

Similarly, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc shares by 7.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,750,482 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 248,630 shares of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc which are valued at $17,364,732. In the same vein, Parametric Portfolio Associates L… increased its The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 332,284 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,889,601 shares and is now valued at $13,378,853. Following these latest developments, around 68.60% of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.