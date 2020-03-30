Is It Crazy To Buy IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) And Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

The shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $150 price target. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IDEX Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Buy the IEX stock while also putting a $159 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. Janney was of a view that IEX is Sell in its latest report on January 30, 2020. Rosenblatt thinks that IEX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 185.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.52.

The shares of the company added by 4.27% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $121.62 while ending the day at $131.18. During the trading session, a total of 815552.0 shares were traded which represents a -46.28% decline from the average session volume which is 557510.0 shares. IEX had ended its last session trading at $125.81. IDEX Corporation currently has a market cap of $9.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.81, with a beta of 1.23. IDEX Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 IEX 52-week low price stands at $104.56 while its 52-week high price is $178.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The IDEX Corporation generated 632.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.27%. IDEX Corporation has the potential to record 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on January 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.96% to reach $5.89/share. It started the day trading at $3.63 and traded between $3.40 and $3.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENDP’s 50-day SMA is 5.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.23. The stock has a high of $8.55 for the year while the low is $1.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 31.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.03%, as 28.53M IEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.69% of Endo International plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.54% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ENDP shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,170,280 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,859,462 shares of ENDP, with a total valuation of $181,384,230. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ENDP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $164,205,322 worth of shares.

Similarly, Glenview Capital Management LLC decreased its Endo International plc shares by 12.26% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 18,470,405 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,580,486 shares of Endo International plc which are valued at $101,956,636. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Endo International plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,293,700 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,283,700 shares and is now valued at $89,886,024. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Endo International plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.