Is It Crazy To Buy FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) And NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

The shares of FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $18 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FireEye Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $22. Goldman was of a view that FEYE is Neutral in its latest report on November 12, 2019. SunTrust thinks that FEYE is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.93% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.84 while ending the day at $11.01. During the trading session, a total of 2.46 million shares were traded which represents a 44.11% incline from the average session volume which is 4.41 million shares. FEYE had ended its last session trading at $11.83. FireEye Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 FEYE 52-week low price stands at $7.54 while its 52-week high price is $18.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The FireEye Inc. generated 331.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -130.0%. FireEye Inc. has the potential to record -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) is now rated as Buy. Cowen also rated NXPI as Reiterated on October 30, 2019, with its price target of $135 suggesting that NXPI could surge by 39.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $89.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.38% to reach $134.09/share. It started the day trading at $87.87 and traded between $80.87 and $81.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NXPI’s 50-day SMA is 116.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 111.06. The stock has a high of $139.59 for the year while the low is $58.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.04%, as 4.24M FEYE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.03% of NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 95.20, while the P/B ratio is 2.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more NXPI shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 3,181,225 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,601,010 shares of NXPI, with a total valuation of $2,796,888,827. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more NXPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,635,369,899 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artisan Partners LP decreased its NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares by 6.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,479,880 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -786,146 shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. which are valued at $1,191,457,557. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 83,720 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,571,927 shares and is now valued at $974,542,381. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.