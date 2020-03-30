Is It Crazy To Buy AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) And CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

The shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $140 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AvalonBay Communities Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2020, to Buy the AVB stock while also putting a $248 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on January 15, 2020. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $230. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 220. JP Morgan was of a view that AVB is Overweight in its latest report on December 18, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that AVB is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 225.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $216.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.85.

The shares of the company added by 6.10% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $145.68 while ending the day at $160.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -45.26% decline from the average session volume which is 941100.0 shares. AVB had ended its last session trading at $151.06. AvalonBay Communities Inc. currently has a market cap of $21.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.58, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 11.25, with a beta of 0.82. AVB 52-week low price stands at $118.17 while its 52-week high price is $229.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.35%. AvalonBay Communities Inc. has the potential to record 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.60% to reach $34.00/share. It started the day trading at $19.82 and traded between $18.24 and $18.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CARG’s 50-day SMA is 27.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.11. The stock has a high of $42.82 for the year while the low is $14.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.61%, as 7.22M AVB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.09% of CarGurus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 50.97, while the P/B ratio is 8.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more CARG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -26.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -3,340,898 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,204,275 shares of CARG, with a total valuation of $234,616,970. Manulife Investment Management (U… meanwhile sold more CARG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $181,288,143 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CarGurus Inc. shares by 8.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,873,656 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 555,332 shares of CarGurus Inc. which are valued at $175,209,491. In the same vein, Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its CarGurus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 152,154 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,891,320 shares and is now valued at $150,169,747. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of CarGurus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.