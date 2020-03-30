Is A Downturn Overdue? Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM), Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)?

The shares of Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $97 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yum! Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $118. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on January 08, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 109. Argus was of a view that YUM is Hold in its latest report on December 17, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that YUM is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $94.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $68.05 while ending the day at $68.53. During the trading session, a total of 3.99 million shares were traded which represents a -55.07% decline from the average session volume which is 2.57 million shares. YUM had ended its last session trading at $75.75. Yum! Brands Inc. currently has a market cap of $22.79 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.17, with a beta of 0.65. YUM 52-week low price stands at $54.95 while its 52-week high price is $119.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Yum! Brands Inc. generated 605.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.0%. Yum! Brands Inc. has the potential to record 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.25. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -26.48% to reach $5.82/share. It started the day trading at $0.8998 and traded between $0.6906 and $0.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NINE’s 50-day SMA is 3.8015 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.4000. The stock has a high of $24.45 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.12%, as 2.45M YUM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.67% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 284.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -90.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.42% over the last six months.

This move now sees The L.E. Simmons & Associates, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,086,884 shares of NINE, with a total valuation of $36,892,749.

Similarly, Adage Capital Management LP increased its Nine Energy Service Inc. shares by 11.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,968,570 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 200,000 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc. which are valued at $7,992,394. In the same vein, Thrivent Investment Management, I… increased its Nine Energy Service Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 304,857 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,802,084 shares and is now valued at $7,316,461. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Nine Energy Service Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.