Is A Downturn Overdue? Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN), Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 149.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.45% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.01 while ending the day at $3.14. During the trading session, a total of 967010.0 shares were traded which represents a 31.42% incline from the average session volume which is 1.41 million shares. PGEN had ended its last session trading at $3.43. Precigen Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 PGEN 52-week low price stands at $1.26 while its 52-week high price is $8.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Precigen Inc. generated 65.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.0%. Precigen Inc. has the potential to record -0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.40% to reach $98.55/share. It started the day trading at $13.46 and traded between $12.08 and $12.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CZZ’s 50-day SMA is 18.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.84. The stock has a high of $23.70 for the year while the low is $8.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 39.11%, as 2.70M PGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.55% of Cosan Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.70, while the P/B ratio is 2.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CZZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 216,557 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,003,251 shares of CZZ, with a total valuation of $164,399,363. Nucleo Capital Ltda. meanwhile bought more CZZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $135,780,977 worth of shares.

Similarly, Martin Currie Investment Manageme… increased its Cosan Limited shares by 29.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,411,510 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,006,080 shares of Cosan Limited which are valued at $80,554,173. In the same vein, Dynamo Internacional Gestão de Re… increased its Cosan Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 566,677 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,557,197 shares and is now valued at $64,954,417. Following these latest developments, around 38.10% of Cosan Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.