Is A Downturn Overdue? Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE), Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)?

The shares of Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $13 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Parsley Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Siebert Williams Shank Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Stifel was of a view that PE is Hold in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that PE is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 26 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.89% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.205 while ending the day at $5.23. During the trading session, a total of 14.76 million shares were traded which represents a -68.85% decline from the average session volume which is 8.74 million shares. PE had ended its last session trading at $5.74. Parsley Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.37 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.42, with a beta of 1.60. Parsley Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 PE 52-week low price stands at $3.92 while its 52-week high price is $22.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Parsley Energy Inc. generated 20.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.43%. Parsley Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.87% to reach $12.95/share. It started the day trading at $6.11 and traded between $5.39 and $5.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TV’s 50-day SMA is 9.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.94. The stock has a high of $12.60 for the year while the low is $4.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -26.14%, as 1.53M PE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.38% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.24, while the P/B ratio is 0.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more TV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -3,395,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 66,852,520 shares of TV, with a total valuation of $628,413,688. Harris Associates LP meanwhile bought more TV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $611,603,743 worth of shares.

Similarly, FPR Partners LLC increased its Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares by 0.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 39,326,309 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 162,627 shares of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. which are valued at $369,667,305. Following these latest developments, around 27.70% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.