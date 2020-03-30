Is A Downturn Overdue? ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN), Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)?

The shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $68 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ManpowerGroup Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Overweight the MAN stock while also putting a $112 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by CL King in its report released on November 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 107. Argus was of a view that MAN is Hold in its latest report on October 30, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that MAN is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $76.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.39% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $52.42 while ending the day at $53.00. During the trading session, a total of 576917.0 shares were traded which represents a 6.07% incline from the average session volume which is 614170.0 shares. MAN had ended its last session trading at $57.23. ManpowerGroup Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.36 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.28, with a beta of 1.79. ManpowerGroup Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 MAN 52-week low price stands at $49.57 while its 52-week high price is $100.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ManpowerGroup Inc. generated 1.03 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.92 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.35%. ManpowerGroup Inc. has the potential to record 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is now rated as Hold. CapitalOne also rated ERF as Upgrade on September 27, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that ERF could surge by 90.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.20% to reach $13.59/share. It started the day trading at $1.47 and traded between $1.31 and $1.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERF’s 50-day SMA is 4.0182 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.0811. The stock has a high of $9.73 for the year while the low is $1.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.89%, as 7.63M MAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.45% of Enerplus Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.47% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Enerplus Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.