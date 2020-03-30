Is A Downturn Overdue? HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS), Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)?

The shares of HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $148 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HubSpot Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. Piper Jaffray was of a view that HUBS is Overweight in its latest report on November 26, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that HUBS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 230.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $188.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.16% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $130.57 while ending the day at $131.73. During the trading session, a total of 1.53 million shares were traded which represents a -100.78% decline from the average session volume which is 762990.0 shares. HUBS had ended its last session trading at $141.89. HubSpot Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 HUBS 52-week low price stands at $90.83 while its 52-week high price is $207.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HubSpot Inc. generated 275.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1500.0%. HubSpot Inc. has the potential to record -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Atlantic Equities published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Wells Fargo also rated FOXA as Initiated on September 24, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that FOXA could surge by 41.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.85% to reach $38.24/share. It started the day trading at $24.26 and traded between $22.33 and $22.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FOXA’s 50-day SMA is 32.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.14. The stock has a high of $39.74 for the year while the low is $19.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.60%, as 21.36M HUBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.30% of Fox Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.85, while the P/B ratio is 1.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more FOXA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -35,063 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,349,604 shares of FOXA, with a total valuation of $902,206,827.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Fox Corporation shares by 0.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,634,242 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 53,696 shares of Fox Corporation which are valued at $787,996,599. In the same vein, Independent Franchise Partners LL… increased its Fox Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,445,265 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 21,961,257 shares and is now valued at $675,089,040. Following these latest developments, around 1.15% of Fox Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.