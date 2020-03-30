Is A Downturn Overdue? Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC), Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)?

The shares of Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Biocept Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on June 02, 2017, to Buy the BIOC stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on June 06, 2016. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $1.20. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on August 19, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Aegis Capital was of a view that BIOC is Buy in its latest report on June 03, 2014.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.97% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.2695 while ending the day at $0.28. During the trading session, a total of 7.81 million shares were traded which represents a 45.23% incline from the average session volume which is 14.25 million shares. BIOC had ended its last session trading at $0.31. Biocept Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 BIOC 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $2.11.

The Biocept Inc. generated 6.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -536.84%.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.49% to reach $3.75/share. It started the day trading at $3.87 and traded between $3.36 and $3.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FOSL’s 50-day SMA is 5.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.02. The stock has a high of $15.01 for the year while the low is $2.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.37%, as 11.49M BIOC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.91% of Fossil Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.68% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,534,023 shares of FOSL, with a total valuation of $34,581,166. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FOSL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,577,621 worth of shares.

Similarly, Contrarius Investment Management … decreased its Fossil Group Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,811,247 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Fossil Group Inc. which are valued at $22,083,624. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Fossil Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,620,287 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,662,572 shares and is now valued at $16,811,205. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Fossil Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.