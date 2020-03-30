Is A Downturn Overdue? Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)?

The shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Azul S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on October 28, 2019. Barclays was of a view that AZUL is Equal Weight in its latest report on July 29, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that AZUL is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $152.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 115.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.22% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.7506 while ending the day at $11.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -48.14% decline from the average session volume which is 921840.0 shares. AZUL had ended its last session trading at $12.33. AZUL 52-week low price stands at $5.30 while its 52-week high price is $44.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.95 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Azul S.A. generated 384.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.92 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 48.42%. Azul S.A. has the potential to record 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $150. Even though the stock has been trading at $125.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.98% to reach $152.93/share. It started the day trading at $118.70 and traded between $111.03 and $112.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EDU’s 50-day SMA is 128.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 116.05. The stock has a high of $142.38 for the year while the low is $80.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.61%, as 1.76M AZUL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.48% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 44.48, while the P/B ratio is 6.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Davis Selected Advisers LP sold more EDU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Davis Selected Advisers LP selling -381,174 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,241,402 shares of EDU, with a total valuation of $1,309,772,902. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EDU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $705,706,228 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares by 0.74% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,895,484 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -36,288 shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. which are valued at $626,083,449. In the same vein, Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 513,600 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,592,960 shares and is now valued at $459,503,654. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.