Expensive Market, What To Buy? Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN), Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL)

The shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on May 02, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $30 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Radian Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2019, to Buy the RDN stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on April 27, 2018. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $23.25. Macquarie was of a view that RDN is Neutral in its latest report on March 15, 2018. Deutsche Bank thinks that RDN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.14% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.35 while ending the day at $14.70. During the trading session, a total of 2.3 million shares were traded which represents a -13.1% decline from the average session volume which is 2.03 million shares. RDN had ended its last session trading at $15.83. Radian Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.14 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.92, with a beta of 1.57. RDN 52-week low price stands at $10.39 while its 52-week high price is $26.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.12%. Radian Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on August 10, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. H.C. Wainwright also rated GPL as Initiated on October 22, 2014, with its price target of $1.40 suggesting that GPL could surge by 84.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.81% to reach $2.13/share. It started the day trading at $0.35 and traded between $0.32 and $0.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPL’s 50-day SMA is 0.5031 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6250. The stock has a high of $1.04 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.91%, as 2.88M RDN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.94% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.08% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Great Panther Mining Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.