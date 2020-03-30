Expensive Market, What To Buy? Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA), Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

The shares of Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mueller Water Products Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on June 26, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $8. Goldman was of a view that MWA is Neutral in its latest report on February 26, 2019. Berenberg thinks that MWA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.17.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.535 while ending the day at $7.66. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a -69.57% decline from the average session volume which is 998420.0 shares. MWA had ended its last session trading at $8.34. Mueller Water Products Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.28, with a beta of 1.28. Mueller Water Products Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 MWA 52-week low price stands at $6.64 while its 52-week high price is $12.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mueller Water Products Inc. generated 136.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Mueller Water Products Inc. has the potential to record 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Goldman also rated ATRA as Downgrade on September 27, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that ATRA could surge by 70.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.45% to reach $28.50/share. It started the day trading at $9.45 and traded between $8.19 and $8.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATRA’s 50-day SMA is 12.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.30. The stock has a high of $41.93 for the year while the low is $4.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.78%, as 9.75M MWA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.04% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 699.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.85% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Baupost Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,308,900 shares of ATRA, with a total valuation of $100,953,135. Maverick Capital Ltd. meanwhile sold more ATRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $60,244,937 worth of shares.

Similarly, Redmile Group LLC increased its Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares by 2.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,648,570 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 128,853 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. which are valued at $56,480,126. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 81,687 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,858,746 shares and is now valued at $46,883,764. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.