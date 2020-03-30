Expensive Market, What To Buy? Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO), Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

The shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Daiwa Securities in its latest research note that was published on July 30, 2019. Daiwa Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on May 08, 2019. CLSA was of a view that MLCO is Outperform in its latest report on February 19, 2019. Daiwa Securities thinks that MLCO is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $26.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.78% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.93 while ending the day at $12.26. During the trading session, a total of 3.69 million shares were traded which represents a -0.81% decline from the average session volume which is 3.66 million shares. MLCO had ended its last session trading at $13.44. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited currently has a market cap of $6.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.01, with a beta of 1.93. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 MLCO 52-week low price stands at $11.34 while its 52-week high price is $26.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited generated 1.74 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -47.37%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has the potential to record -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) is now rated as Outperform. Cowen also rated UNIT as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that UNIT could surge by 36.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.62% to reach $8.75/share. It started the day trading at $6.385 and traded between $5.55 and $5.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNIT’s 50-day SMA is 7.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.97. The stock has a high of $12.79 for the year while the low is $5.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.20%, as 21.79M MLCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.88% of Uniti Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UNIT shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,834,090 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,100,391 shares of UNIT, with a total valuation of $274,259,816. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more UNIT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $268,553,359 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Priv… increased its Uniti Group Inc. shares by 156.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,281,553 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 8,105,175 shares of Uniti Group Inc. which are valued at $129,627,957. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC increased its Uniti Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,556,242 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,907,718 shares and is now valued at $86,939,328. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Uniti Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.