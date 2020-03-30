Expensive Market, What To Buy? Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL), Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

The shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $5 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2019, to Outperform the LL stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2019. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $10. Wedbush was of a view that LL is Neutral in its latest report on October 31, 2018. Oppenheimer thinks that LL is worth Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.22 while ending the day at $5.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a 38.59% incline from the average session volume which is 1.96 million shares. LL had ended its last session trading at $5.79. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $166.32 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.53, with a beta of 1.75. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 LL 52-week low price stands at $3.77 while its 52-week high price is $14.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. generated 8.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 130.36%. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. JP Morgan also rated GDEN as Initiated on October 23, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that GDEN could surge by 69.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.92% to reach $21.75/share. It started the day trading at $7.56 and traded between $5.91 and $6.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GDEN’s 50-day SMA is 14.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.19. The stock has a high of $21.67 for the year while the low is $3.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 412433.34 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.63%, as 530,513 LL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.04% of Golden Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 191.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 75.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.92% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,449,713 shares of GDEN, with a total valuation of $39,881,328. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GDEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,982,056 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … increased its Golden Entertainment Inc. shares by 0.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,184,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,670 shares of Golden Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $19,279,378. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Golden Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.