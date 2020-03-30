Expensive Market, What To Buy? Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST), Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

The shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Market Perform the HST stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $19. CapitalOne was of a view that HST is Overweight in its latest report on June 25, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that HST is worth Underweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.81 while ending the day at $11.28. During the trading session, a total of 12.48 million shares were traded which represents a -5.67% decline from the average session volume which is 11.81 million shares. HST had ended its last session trading at $12.46. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.8 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.32, with a beta of 1.26. HST 52-week low price stands at $7.86 while its 52-week high price is $19.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.07%. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $54. Goldman also rated EAT as Initiated on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that EAT could surge by 74.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.66% to reach $44.17/share. It started the day trading at $13.26 and traded between $11.00 and $11.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EAT’s 50-day SMA is 32.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.25. The stock has a high of $47.57 for the year while the low is $7.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.20%, as 6.89M HST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.74% of Brinker International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more EAT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -729,466 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,515,497 shares of EAT, with a total valuation of $223,807,322. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EAT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $140,583,180 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Brinker International Inc. shares by 1.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,812,663 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -44,859 shares of Brinker International Inc. which are valued at $96,614,974. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Brinker International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 361,920 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,660,861 shares and is now valued at $91,400,575. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Brinker International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.