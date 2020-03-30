Expensive Market, What To Buy? Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX), Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

The shares of Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $6 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Himax Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Lake Street advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Buy the HIMX stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $3. ROTH Capital was of a view that HIMX is Neutral in its latest report on July 12, 2019. ROTH Capital thinks that HIMX is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.12% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.58 while ending the day at $2.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.73 million shares were traded which represents a 14.31% incline from the average session volume which is 2.02 million shares. HIMX had ended its last session trading at $2.85. Himax Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 HIMX 52-week low price stands at $1.70 while its 52-week high price is $5.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Himax Technologies Inc. generated 265.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. Himax Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.40% to reach $69.25/share. It started the day trading at $33.59 and traded between $28.70 and $29.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JACK’s 50-day SMA is 67.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 78.91. The stock has a high of $93.12 for the year while the low is $16.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.74%, as 2.55M HIMX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.48% of Jack in the Box Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 773.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more JACK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -52,164 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,673,826 shares of JACK, with a total valuation of $184,119,658. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more JACK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $169,656,786 worth of shares.

Similarly, Millennium Management LLC increased its Jack in the Box Inc. shares by 8.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,348,020 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 105,339 shares of Jack in the Box Inc. which are valued at $92,824,657. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its Jack in the Box Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 122,325 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 985,707 shares and is now valued at $67,875,784. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Jack in the Box Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.