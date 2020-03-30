Expensive Market, What To Buy? Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

The shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gulfport Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Underperform rating from Scotiabank Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on February 11, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. Wells Fargo was of a view that GPOR is Underweight in its latest report on January 09, 2020. SunTrust thinks that GPOR is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.48% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.5346 while ending the day at $0.53. During the trading session, a total of 3.01 million shares were traded which represents a 54.64% incline from the average session volume which is 6.64 million shares. GPOR had ended its last session trading at $0.58. Gulfport Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 GPOR 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $8.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gulfport Energy Corporation generated 6.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -560.0%. Gulfport Energy Corporation has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on February 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. JP Morgan also rated ENR as Upgrade on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $51 suggesting that ENR could surge by 41.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.37% to reach $53.50/share. It started the day trading at $33.58 and traded between $30.46 and $31.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENR’s 50-day SMA is 45.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.60. The stock has a high of $53.84 for the year while the low is $26.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.39%, as 9.11M GPOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.35% of Energizer Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 124.52, while the P/B ratio is 3.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 906.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more ENR shares, increasing its portfolio by 38.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 2,321,554 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,289,504 shares of ENR, with a total valuation of $356,365,777. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ENR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $254,630,630 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Energizer Holdings Inc. shares by 3.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,792,379 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 197,927 shares of Energizer Holdings Inc. which are valued at $249,014,373. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Energizer Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 141,451 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,296,944 shares and is now valued at $227,715,623. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Energizer Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.