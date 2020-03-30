Expensive Market, What To Buy? CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT), Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

The shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CIT Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 01, 2017. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CIT is Buy in its latest report on April 26, 2017. Morgan Stanley thinks that CIT is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 27, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.64% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.50 while ending the day at $17.78. During the trading session, a total of 4.0 million shares were traded which represents a -96.21% decline from the average session volume which is 2.04 million shares. CIT had ended its last session trading at $19.25. CIT Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.34, with a beta of 2.01. CIT 52-week low price stands at $12.02 while its 52-week high price is $54.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.09%. CIT Group Inc. has the potential to record 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.69% to reach $17.35/share.

A look at its technical shows that AINV’s 50-day SMA is 14.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.02. The stock has a high of $18.33 for the year while the low is $5.20. At the moment, only 4.90% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.47, while the P/B ratio is 0.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 876.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.48% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Apollo Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.