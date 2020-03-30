Expensive Market, What To Buy? Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI), SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

The shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alamos Gold Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Neutral the AGI stock while also putting a $7.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that AGI is Mkt Perform in its latest report on February 21, 2019. Desjardins thinks that AGI is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.43% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.17 while ending the day at $5.32. During the trading session, a total of 2.97 million shares were traded which represents a 16.67% incline from the average session volume which is 3.57 million shares. AGI had ended its last session trading at $5.81. AGI 52-week low price stands at $3.34 while its 52-week high price is $7.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alamos Gold Inc. generated 185.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.5%. Alamos Gold Inc. has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is now rated as Underweight. Stephens also rated SM as Downgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $3 suggesting that SM could surge by 79.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.14% to reach $5.84/share. It started the day trading at $1.36 and traded between $1.19 and $1.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SM’s 50-day SMA is 6.3898 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.0275. The stock has a high of $18.92 for the year while the low is $0.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.13%, as 21.99M AGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.17% of SM Energy Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -89.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 430,987 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,864,452 shares of SM, with a total valuation of $104,229,450. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $77,633,643 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its SM Energy Company shares by 0.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,451,426 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 42,605 shares of SM Energy Company which are valued at $62,095,869. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SM Energy Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,468,262 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,983,290 shares and is now valued at $52,450,215. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of SM Energy Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.