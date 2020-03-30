Analysts Turn Mixed On Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX), Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)

The shares of Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $34 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Xerox Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Neutral the XRX stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $31. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on April 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Citigroup was of a view that XRX is Buy in its latest report on July 20, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that XRX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $35.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.22% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.51 while ending the day at $17.66. During the trading session, a total of 3.94 million shares were traded which represents a -54.47% decline from the average session volume which is 2.55 million shares. XRX had ended its last session trading at $19.67. Xerox Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.03, with a beta of 2.02. Xerox Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 XRX 52-week low price stands at $15.01 while its 52-week high price is $39.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Xerox Corporation generated 2.74 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.58%. Xerox Corporation has the potential to record 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 22, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.11% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.075 and traded between $2.63 and $2.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TK's 50-day SMA is 3.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.14. The stock has a high of $5.76 for the year while the low is $2.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.83%, as 3.59M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.18% of Teekay Corporation shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 920.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA sold more TK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA selling -1,068,279 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,962,584 shares of TK, with a total valuation of $51,103,057. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,071,910 worth of shares.

Similarly, Credi-Invest SA increased its Teekay Corporation shares by 18.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,512,550 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 389,098 shares of Teekay Corporation which are valued at $9,195,933. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Teekay Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 329,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,233,465 shares and is now valued at $8,174,482. Following these latest developments, around 41.70% of Teekay Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.