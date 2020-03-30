Analysts Turn Mixed On Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT), Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

The shares of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Unit Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. Stephens was of a view that UNT is Equal-Weight in its latest report on December 06, 2018. MKM Partners thinks that UNT is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.08% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.221 while ending the day at $0.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a 42.75% incline from the average session volume which is 2.76 million shares. UNT had ended its last session trading at $0.32. Unit Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 UNT 52-week low price stands at $0.15 while its 52-week high price is $16.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.67 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Unit Corporation generated 571000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 113.43%. Unit Corporation has the potential to record -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Citigroup also rated EXPE as Initiated on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $130 suggesting that EXPE could surge by 44.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $64.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.80% to reach $107.33/share. It started the day trading at $61.92 and traded between $57.695 and $60.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXPE’s 50-day SMA is 94.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 116.77. The stock has a high of $144.00 for the year while the low is $40.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.01%, as 9.45M UNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.08% of Expedia Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.03, while the P/B ratio is 2.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EXPE shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 915,280 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,321,487 shares of EXPE, with a total valuation of $1,511,005,048. PAR Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more EXPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $778,941,490 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Expedia Group Inc. shares by 1.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,073,339 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 90,474 shares of Expedia Group Inc. which are valued at $697,572,692. In the same vein, Artisan Partners LP increased its Expedia Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,083,242 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,613,373 shares and is now valued at $652,210,845. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Expedia Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.