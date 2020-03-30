Analysts Turn Mixed On Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM), Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

The shares of Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Summit Materials Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on January 13, 2020, to Sell the SUM stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. That day the Loop Capital set price target on the stock to $29. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on December 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Deutsche Bank was of a view that SUM is Buy in its latest report on November 21, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas thinks that SUM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.50% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.32 while ending the day at $11.59. During the trading session, a total of 994240.0 shares were traded which represents a 10.43% incline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. SUM had ended its last session trading at $12.95. Summit Materials Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.47 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.44, with a beta of 2.18. Summit Materials Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 SUM 52-week low price stands at $7.51 while its 52-week high price is $25.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Summit Materials Inc. generated 311.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 179.03%. Summit Materials Inc. has the potential to record 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on October 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. Lake Street also rated VSTO as Initiated on July 09, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that VSTO could surge by 28.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.95% to reach $11.25/share. It started the day trading at $8.28 and traded between $7.26 and $8.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VSTO’s 50-day SMA is 7.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.29. The stock has a high of $10.42 for the year while the low is $4.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.81%, as 2.45M SUM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.33% of Vista Outdoor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 730.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.43%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.39% over the past 90 days while it gained 27.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more VSTO shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 300,684 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,462,097 shares of VSTO, with a total valuation of $62,196,413. Gates Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more VSTO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,981,489 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Vista Outdoor Inc. shares by 3.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,927,541 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 167,240 shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. which are valued at $36,217,426. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Vista Outdoor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 126,894 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,327,980 shares and is now valued at $31,810,653. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Vista Outdoor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.