Analysts Turn Mixed On Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP), Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

The shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2016. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from FBR Capital Markets when it published its report on October 12, 2015. That day the FBR Capital set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Hold rating by Wunderlich in its report released on September 22, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Raymond James was of a view that MCEP is Underperform in its latest report on August 05, 2015. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that MCEP is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 04, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $1.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 122.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.87% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.1151 while ending the day at $0.13. During the trading session, a total of 3.52 million shares were traded which represents a -563.33% decline from the average session volume which is 529960.0 shares. MCEP had ended its last session trading at $0.14. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 MCEP 52-week low price stands at $0.06 while its 52-week high price is $0.88.

The Mid-Con Energy Partners LP generated 255000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 157.14%.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on February 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. ROTH Capital also rated SMED as Initiated on July 24, 2019, with its price target of $4.50 suggesting that SMED could down by -9.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.12% to reach $6.17/share. It started the day trading at $7.90 and traded between $5.62 and $6.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMED’s 50-day SMA is 5.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.31. The stock has a high of $6.74 for the year while the low is $3.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 63825.71 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 80.96%, as 115,499 MCEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.08% of Sharps Compliance Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 107.46, while the P/B ratio is 3.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 171.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 49.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 59.29% over the past 90 days while it gained 59.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more SMED shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 91,958 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 576,902 shares of SMED, with a total valuation of $3,496,026.

Similarly, Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its Sharps Compliance Corp. shares by 3.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 273,294 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,675 shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. which are valued at $1,656,162. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Sharps Compliance Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 20,892 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 220,191 shares and is now valued at $1,334,357. Following these latest developments, around 13.00% of Sharps Compliance Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.