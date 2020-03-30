Analysts Turn Mixed On Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH), Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSE:LLEX)

The shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on September 11, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $67.50 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Meritage Homes Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $63. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on March 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. JMP Securities was of a view that MTH is Mkt Perform in its latest report on February 01, 2019. Citigroup thinks that MTH is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $64.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $39.26 while ending the day at $39.31. During the trading session, a total of 509336.0 shares were traded which represents a 22.39% incline from the average session volume which is 656280.0 shares. MTH had ended its last session trading at $43.68. Meritage Homes Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.46, with a beta of 1.14. MTH 52-week low price stands at $25.24 while its 52-week high price is $76.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.65 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Meritage Homes Corporation generated 319.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 75.47%. Meritage Homes Corporation has the potential to record 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSE:LLEX) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.19 and traded between $0.17 and $0.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LLEX’s 50-day SMA is 0.2328 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3105. The stock has a high of $1.42 for the year while the low is $0.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.56%, as 4.84M MTH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.65% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.13% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Värde Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,594,401 shares of LLEX, with a total valuation of $6,370,488.

Following these latest developments, around 10.50% of Lilis Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.