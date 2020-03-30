Analysts Turn Mixed On Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI), Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

The shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Hold the CLI stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $27. JP Morgan was of a view that CLI is Underweight in its latest report on December 18, 2019. BTIG Research thinks that CLI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $22.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.87% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.03 while ending the day at $14.19. During the trading session, a total of 945967.0 shares were traded which represents a -5.66% decline from the average session volume which is 895260.0 shares. CLI had ended its last session trading at $15.92. CLI 52-week low price stands at $14.12 while its 52-week high price is $24.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.09%. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has the potential to record 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on July 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. ROTH Capital also rated TBIO as Initiated on June 18, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that TBIO could surge by 42.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.46% to reach $18.67/share. It started the day trading at $11.65 and traded between $9.86 and $10.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TBIO’s 50-day SMA is 8.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.11. The stock has a high of $14.34 for the year while the low is $6.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.72%, as 5.79M CLI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.93% of Translate Bio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 286.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 20.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.88% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.61% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Baupost Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,544,239 shares of TBIO, with a total valuation of $132,985,332. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more TBIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $60,925,046 worth of shares.

Similarly, RTW Investments LP increased its Translate Bio Inc. shares by 4.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,304,808 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 156,180 shares of Translate Bio Inc. which are valued at $25,050,445. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Translate Bio Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 355,625 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,954,176 shares and is now valued at $22,392,654. Following these latest developments, around 18.47% of Translate Bio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.