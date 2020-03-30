Analysts Turn Mixed On Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB), Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)

The shares of Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $17 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kontoor Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on February 18, 2020, to Hold the KTB stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Odeon Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. That day the Odeon set price target on the stock to $46. Barclays was of a view that KTB is Equal Weight in its latest report on November 13, 2019. Macquarie thinks that KTB is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $31.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.35% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.9204 while ending the day at $20.30. During the trading session, a total of 1.98 million shares were traded which represents a -196.95% decline from the average session volume which is 668360.0 shares. KTB had ended its last session trading at $22.90. Kontoor Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 13.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 KTB 52-week low price stands at $22.25 while its 52-week high price is $43.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kontoor Brands Inc. generated 106.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.59%. Kontoor Brands Inc. has the potential to record 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.70% to reach $37.46/share. It started the day trading at $33.03 and traded between $29.20 and $32.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRE’s 50-day SMA is 34.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.84. The stock has a high of $38.88 for the year while the low is $25.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.79%, as 6.91M KTB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.88% of Duke Realty Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.30, while the P/B ratio is 2.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DRE shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,310,724 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 59,943,962 shares of DRE, with a total valuation of $1,946,380,446. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more DRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $839,356,936 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Duke Realty Corporation shares by 0.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 25,827,230 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -235,233 shares of Duke Realty Corporation which are valued at $838,610,158. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Duke Realty Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,313,260 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 24,145,390 shares and is now valued at $784,000,813. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Duke Realty Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.