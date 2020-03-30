Analysts Turn Mixed On Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY), Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:ATNM)

The shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 20, 2017. Deutsche Bank was of a view that HMY is Sell in its latest report on March 17, 2017. HSBC Securities thinks that HMY is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.52% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.32 while ending the day at $2.38. During the trading session, a total of 8.94 million shares were traded which represents a -2.12% decline from the average session volume which is 8.75 million shares. HMY had ended its last session trading at $2.69. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 HMY 52-week low price stands at $1.57 while its 52-week high price is $4.54.

The Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited generated 88.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has the potential to record 0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on December 06, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.75. ROTH Capital also rated ATNM as Resumed on October 23, 2017, with its price target of $6 suggesting that ATNM could surge by 92.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.23% to reach $2.75/share. It started the day trading at $0.20 and traded between $0.18 and $0.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATNM’s 50-day SMA is 0.2357 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2345. The stock has a high of $0.61 for the year while the low is $0.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.32%, as 2.64M HMY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.62% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.94% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,631,343 shares of ATNM, with a total valuation of $1,102,260. Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile sold more ATNM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $779,621 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 146.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,179,517 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 701,239 shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $280,725. Following these latest developments, around 1.33% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.