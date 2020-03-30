Analysts Turn Mixed On Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM), Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

The shares of Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Altus Midstream Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on April 16, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on January 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Barclays was of a view that ALTM is Overweight in its latest report on December 07, 2018.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -24.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -27.29% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.5578 while ending the day at $0.57. During the trading session, a total of 534279.0 shares were traded which represents a 5.42% incline from the average session volume which is 564910.0 shares. ALTM had ended its last session trading at $0.78. ALTM 52-week low price stands at $0.75 while its 52-week high price is $6.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $8.77 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Altus Midstream Company generated 5.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 99.89%. Altus Midstream Company has the potential to record 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. UBS also rated KMT as Upgrade on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $42 suggesting that KMT could surge by 44.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.04% to reach $32.18/share. It started the day trading at $18.75 and traded between $17.40 and $17.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KMT’s 50-day SMA is 27.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.61. The stock has a high of $42.03 for the year while the low is $14.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.62%, as 3.66M ALTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.45% of Kennametal Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.06, while the P/B ratio is 1.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more KMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 100,011 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,833,074 shares of KMT, with a total valuation of $245,559,457. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more KMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $218,324,548 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Kennametal Inc. shares by 5,658.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,944,224 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,840,992 shares of Kennametal Inc. which are valued at $165,249,427. In the same vein, Ariel Investments LLC increased its Kennametal Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 168,981 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,746,294 shares and is now valued at $159,746,973. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Kennametal Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.