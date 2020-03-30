Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN), The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

The shares of Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Superior Energy Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.60.

The shares of the company added by 21.10% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.12 while ending the day at $1.32. During the trading session, a total of 584051.0 shares were traded which represents a -328.54% decline from the average session volume which is 136290.0 shares. SPN had ended its last session trading at $1.09. Superior Energy Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 SPN 52-week low price stands at $0.70 while its 52-week high price is $52.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Superior Energy Services Inc. generated 272.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2718.18%. Superior Energy Services Inc. has the potential to record -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $145. Even though the stock has been trading at $172.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.11% to reach $187.95/share. It started the day trading at $168.79 and traded between $159.065 and $160.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EL’s 50-day SMA is 190.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 192.40. The stock has a high of $220.42 for the year while the low is $137.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.26%, as 4.55M SPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.13% of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.72, while the P/B ratio is 12.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more EL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -83,449 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,144,467 shares of EL, with a total valuation of $3,147,724,141. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more EL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,859,262,837 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares by 5.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,822,293 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 529,519 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. which are valued at $1,986,972,995. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 44,119 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,106,362 shares and is now valued at $1,855,528,063. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.