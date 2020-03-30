Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL), Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)

The shares of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PolyOne Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Overweight the POL stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on July 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Wellington Shields was of a view that POL is Gradually Accumulate in its latest report on June 11, 2019. SunTrust thinks that POL is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.04% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.25 while ending the day at $17.56. During the trading session, a total of 907033.0 shares were traded which represents a 29.69% incline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. POL had ended its last session trading at $18.89. PolyOne Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.09, with a beta of 1.86. PolyOne Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 POL 52-week low price stands at $8.69 while its 52-week high price is $37.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PolyOne Corporation generated 864.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -88.24%. PolyOne Corporation has the potential to record 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) is now rated as Equal Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.59% to reach $4.75/share. It started the day trading at $0.9968 and traded between $0.875 and $0.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NR’s 50-day SMA is 3.4367 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.9110. The stock has a high of $9.57 for the year while the low is $0.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.86%, as 2.52M POL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.90% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -85.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 99,309 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,297,367 shares of NR, with a total valuation of $46,673,758. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,307,439 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Newpark Resources Inc. shares by 1.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,490,495 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -92,973 shares of Newpark Resources Inc. which are valued at $26,291,637. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its Newpark Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 52,427 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,658,631 shares and is now valued at $16,351,795. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Newpark Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.