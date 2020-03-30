Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU)

The shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $140 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $149. The stock was given Buy rating by Mizuho in its report released on May 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 121. Raymond James was of a view that MAA is Mkt Perform in its latest report on April 04, 2019. Janney thinks that MAA is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.24.

The shares of the company added by 4.68% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $100.485 while ending the day at $107.60. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -65.18% decline from the average session volume which is 763440.0 shares. MAA had ended its last session trading at $102.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. currently has a market cap of $14.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 37.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.29, with a beta of 0.66. MAA 52-week low price stands at $82.00 while its 52-week high price is $148.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.95%. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has the potential to record 6.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.89% to reach $17.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.33 and traded between $7.06 and $7.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FCAU’s 50-day SMA is 11.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.33. The stock has a high of $16.25 for the year while the low is $6.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.33%, as 19.32M MAA shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more FCAU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,079,904 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 62,912,116 shares of FCAU, with a total valuation of $782,626,723. Harris Associates LP meanwhile sold more FCAU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $689,002,661 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. shares by 5.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,854,707 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,132,589 shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. which are valued at $433,592,555. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 376,457 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 33,015,520 shares and is now valued at $410,713,069.