Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ), TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

The shares of MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $63 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MasTec Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on October 24, 2019, to Neutral the MTZ stock while also putting a $73 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on September 04, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $70. Robert W. Baird was of a view that MTZ is Neutral in its latest report on November 09, 2018. Canaccord Genuity thinks that MTZ is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.88% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $29.14 while ending the day at $29.50. During the trading session, a total of 2.09 million shares were traded which represents a -76.76% decline from the average session volume which is 1.18 million shares. MTZ had ended its last session trading at $31.68. MasTec Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.54, with a beta of 1.54. MasTec Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 MTZ 52-week low price stands at $22.51 while its 52-week high price is $73.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MasTec Inc. generated 71.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.12%. MasTec Inc. has the potential to record 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Needham also rated TRIP as Reiterated on February 14, 2020, with its price target of $39 suggesting that TRIP could surge by 37.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.25% to reach $28.61/share. It started the day trading at $19.19 and traded between $17.755 and $17.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRIP’s 50-day SMA is 24.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.54. The stock has a high of $50.33 for the year while the low is $13.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.98%, as 13.80M MTZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.24% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.04, while the P/B ratio is 2.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TRIP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -15.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,882,620 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,398,268 shares of TRIP, with a total valuation of $243,839,385. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TRIP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $226,759,272 worth of shares.

Similarly, Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its TripAdvisor Inc. shares by 5.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,461,064 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -457,606 shares of TripAdvisor Inc. which are valued at $198,411,951. In the same vein, FIL Investment Advisors (UK) Ltd. decreased its TripAdvisor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 307,015 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,575,864 shares and is now valued at $107,304,011. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of TripAdvisor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.